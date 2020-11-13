New York, Washington D.C., Washington state added to Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order

BOSTON (WWLP) – Three states including New York and Washington D.C. have been removed from the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order, meaning you’ll need to quarantine for 14 days if you travel there.

According to the Mass.gov website, New York, Washington state, and Washington D.C. joins the list of states that travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test when entering the Commonwealth.

The state made these changes on Friday that go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 14. Low-risk states currently are:

Hawaii Maine New Hampshire Vermont

California has been removed as lower-risk, that change goes into effective 12:01 a.m. on November 14 as well.

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state that’s not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving.

Failure to complete the form can cost you a $500 fine per day.