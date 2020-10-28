New Yorkers warned against visiting Massachusetts

Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update during a briefing in New York City on Sept. 29, 2020. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor / AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – New York state now “highly discourages” any non-essential travel to and from Massachusetts, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Massachusetts now meets the criteria — a seven-day average positive test rate of 10 percent or higher or 10 cases per 100,000 residents — that would place it on New York’s list of restricted-travel states.

However, because the two states share a border, Cuomo’s office said applying the same requirement for travelers to quarantine upon arrival “is not practically viable.”

The same recommendation without formal enforcement applies for Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, while New York will require travelers to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival from 41 states.

Massachusetts has a similar travel order and quarantine requirement in place, and New York has been on the list of lower-risk states exempt from the mandate since the order took effect in August.