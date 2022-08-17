HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A newly formed union in Hampshire County is taking its next steps in organizing, and leading the way for other store locations across the country.

Trader Joe’s United Local Shop 1 held its first meeting last week where they elected their union leadership. Employees voted to join the union on July 28th, making them the first unionized store of the chain in the country.

Union President Jamie Edwards said the next step for the union in Hadley is to prepare for contract negotiations.

“Trader Joe’s is willing to use any current union contract for a multi-state grocery company with stores in the Hadley area as a template to negotiate a new structure for employment; including pay, retirement, healthcare, and working conditions.”

Last week, a Trader Joe’s in Minneapolis followed suit joining Trader Joe’s United by a near-unanimous vote.