Newton bar charged with 16 minors in possession of alcohol

NEWTON, Mass. (Mass.gov) – On Thursday October 8 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) investigators found 16 minors in possession of alcohol at Union Street Restaurant, located on 107R Union Street in Newton.

The bar will be summoned for a hearing before the Commission; if found to have violated the law, the bar’s liquor license could be subject to suspension, modification or revocation.

The effort was part of the ABCC’s enforcement at college area bars and liquor stores to prevent underage drinking. Statistics show that three teens die from drinking and driving every day, and approximately six teens die every day of non-driving alcohol-related causes, such as homicide, suicide, and drowning.

Annually, 97,000 students between the ages of 18 and 24 report experiencing alcohol-related sexual assault or date rape. Alcohol intoxication has also been reported to be involved in 47% of homicides and 23% of suicides involving people under 21. In Massachusetts alone, the overall cost of alcohol abuse by youth is estimated at $1.4 billion.

“Massachusetts bars and restaurants need to take their responsibilities seriously,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. “We will continue to monitor and enforce the laws because we know this saves lives and prevents tragedies.”

In 2019 the ABCC’s college area enforcement programs found 1226 minors in possession of or transporting alcoholic beverages; 127 adults procuring alcohol for minors and 232 individuals in possession of false identification; with 337 cases of beer and 230 bottles of alcohol confiscated by investigators, preventing delivery to approximately 3648 underage individuals.