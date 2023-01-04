CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has voted that Penn Sports Interactive is “preliminarily suitability” for a temporary Category 3 sports wagering operator license.

The next step for Penn Sports Interactive is to request a temporary license to conduct sports wagering while a full suitability review is undertaken by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Once the temporary license is granted, Penn Sports Interactive must obtain an operations certificate and meet additional conditions before they can accept wagers on approved sporting events.

The license will allow online sports wagering in Massachusetts, and according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Penn Sports Interactive has agreed on the following:

No persons under the age of 21 will be permitted entrance into any live Barstool College Football Show events

Fully cooperate with an IEB investigation of Barstool Sports, Inc. in connection with the licensee’s branding

Provide material updates to the IEB relative to proceedings discussed during executive session

Provide the Massachusetts Gaming Commission with diversity goals for workforce and supplier spend.

Penn Sports Interactive partnered with Barstool Sports and offers an app to bet on sports with the Barstool Sportsbook from Penn National Gaming. Their Category 3 license would be tethered to Plainridge Park Casino’s Category 1 sports wagering license.

Category 1 license: This license allows operators to do in-person wagering at their properties and up to two online platforms.

Category 2 license: This license is currently only for horse tracks or simulcast facilities.

Category 3 license: This license allows online sports wagering in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Online sports wagering in Massachusetts is targeted to launch in March 2023.