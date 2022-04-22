(WWLP) – A New Hampshire man plans to buy new vehicles for himself and his son after winning in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamonds 50X” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Robert Mullen of Nashua, NH claimed a $4 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamonds 50X” instant ticket game on April 4.

Robert chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). He plans to use some of his winnings to buy new vehicles for himself and for his son.

He bought his ticket while stopping for gas at Lukoil located on 397 Middlesex Road in Tyngsborough. The retailer will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Diamond Millions” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.