DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from New Hampshire won $1 million on a Powerball ticket that he bought in Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jonathan Bulmer of Chester, NH won a $1 million prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Saturday, October 7th. He claimed his prize on Wednesday at the Massachusetts State Lottery in Dorchester, which is necessary for any lottery ticket purchased in the state.

The ticket was purchased at A.L. Prime Energy located at 2083 Bridge St. in Dracut for the multi-state drawing featuring a $1.4 billion jackpot. Jonathan said he likes to play when the jackpot gets this high. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

In 2023, the Town of Dracut is ranked number 19 with the most lottery sales among all cities and towns in Massachusetts. Dracut is along the state line of New Hampshire.

Last month, another New Hampshire man claimed $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Gold” instant ticket game.