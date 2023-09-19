FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old fan at Gillette Stadium during Sunday night’s Patriots vs. Dolphins game.

The man has been identified as Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire. State Police say he suffered “an apparent medical event” during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. He was taken to the hospital where he died just before midnight.

Witnesses say that a fight had broken out in the stands and that the man had been punched on the side of the head. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.