NHTSA issues safety warning as Bike Week begins in New Hampshire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bike week is back across state lines in New Hampshire, which means thousands of motorcyclists from all over will make the trip there, including riders from our area.

22News spoke with some bikers Friday who said no matter what vehicle you’re driving; everyone needs to share the road. The summer season is here, and with it comes more and motorcyclists on the road, which means drivers need to pay attention.

“Sometimes you really have to watch out,” said Sheila Ortiz of Springfield. “I don’t think the cars really respect the road, to like share.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 5,000 people died in motorcycle accidents in 2019. In recent weeks, bike accidents killed three people in western Massachusetts.

“It’s not only the driver in the car, the motorcycle got to pay attention too,” said Pablo Rivera of Springfield. “Because we can blame the other people but most of the time the people on the motorcycle not paying attention too. So really you got to go both ways.”

The NHTSA recommends motorcyclists:

Always wear a helmet that meets federal safety standards

Wear bright or reflective clothing to help stand out to drivers

Following traffic rules, never weave in and out of lanes

As for that rally in New Hampshire, MassDOT expects the event to draw 100,000 motorcyclists. So, drivers really need to watch out.