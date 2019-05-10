Nine ducklings rescued by Massachusetts State Police

(WWLP) – Nine ducklings were rescued by the Massachusetts State Police Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Jack Doherty noticed a mother duck and ten ducklings on the left shoulder of I-495 and pulled over to help them.

As Doherty was pulling over the ducks started crossing the highway and the mother and one of the ducklings were hit.

Doherty ran over to rescue the remaining ducklings and put them in the back of his cruiser. Lieutenant Erik Ramsland was driving by and pulled over to stop all traffic so they could safely rescue the ducklings.

The nine ducklings were brought to Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University and will be transferred to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator where they will be cared for before they are released back into the wild.

