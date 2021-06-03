No communities at high-risk for COVID in Massachusetts, latest DPH data shows

BOSTON (WWLP) – For the first time since August 2020, Massachusetts public health officials reported zero communities in the high-risk zone for COVID-19.

For western Massachusetts, this is the fourth week in a row with no communities listed as red for the virus spread, according to their weekly report.



Photo: Massachusetts Department of Public Health

Last week, Tisbury was the only high-risk community in the state at high risk.

The latest cities and town COVID map was not as colorful as usual. Seven communities including Lawrence, Brockton, West Bridgewater, Fall River, Tisbuy, Oak Bluffs and Edgartown are all in the DPH’s yellow or moderate risk category.

About 70 communities are in the green or lower risk category.

Communities like Agawam, Chicopee, Holyoke, Ludlow, Pittsfield, and Westfield were listed as green communities, meaning those western Massachusetts areas are at low risk for the virus.

Most of the state was listed in the grey zone which indicates that less than or equal to 10 total cases were reported.