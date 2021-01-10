No fire child deaths were reported last year according to fire state officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, reported zero child fire deaths in 2020 in Massachusetts.

For the first time on record, no one under the age of 18 was killed in a fire.

State fire officials credit increased fire safety education in schools for the progress.

Children and seniors have always been at a high risk to die in fires.

In all 39 people died in fires in 2020, less than in 2019 where 42 people died.

Half of those deaths came from homes that did not have smoke detectors at the time of the fire.

