No large gatherings, no parties: Some families plan for different holiday season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays won’t be the same this year and that’s exactly what health officials are hoping for.

They want households to stick together, and no one from outside your immediate family for holiday gatherings, but some troubling stats.

According to a recent State of the Nation survey, Massachusetts residents who reported spending more time with people outside of their households doubled in October compared to earlier in the pandemic.

According to the report, the winter months will only accentuate how often people are near each other inside, and with the holiday season coming up, it poses a higher risk for COVID-19 spread. But 22News spoke with someone who’s getting creative when it comes to celebrating the holidays with family in an effort to stay safe.

“Usually we have both sides of the family come to one house–like 30 or 40 of us,” said Morgan Lesprant of Saugus. “But obviously we can’t do that now. So it’s mostly like zoom calls with other family members which is a little different but we still get to talk.”

“It’s going to be different, but we are going to make most of the situation,” said Emily Mague of Marlborough. “There are some people that are at risk in my family, so it would have felt not right to act like everything is normal because it’s not normal.”

Despite the relaxation in some mitigating behaviors, Massachusetts residents still reported some of the highest levels of mask-wearing nationwide.