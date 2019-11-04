No Massachusetts RMV services available this weekend

Breaking News
Springfield man charged with woman's murder
(WWLP) – All RMV services will be unavailable in Massachusetts this weekend.

According to the Massachusetts RMV, their system will be down from Friday to Tuesday for technology upgrades. Residents will not be able to complete any in-person or online services during the upgrade, which lasts from Friday (11/8) at 6:00 p.m. to Tuesday (11/12) at 7:00 a.m. This includes:

  • No registration or licensing services at RMV, AAA, auto dealerships or insurance companies
  • No safety or emissions inspections
  • No RMV internet transactions or phone services

