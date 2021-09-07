No Mega Millions or Powerball winners over the weekend, jackpots on the rise

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP)– It’s been months since anyone hit the jackpot for Mega Millions or Powerball.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, September 7 drawing is an estimated $345 million, while the Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, September 8 drawing is an estimated $388 million.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was $56-million won on June 8. The ticket was sold in Illinois. Tuesday night’s will be the largest since May 21, when a $515 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last hit June 5, when a

$285.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Florida. Wednesday’s jackpot is the game’s largest

since January 20, when a $731.1 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Maryland.

You can learn more about these and other lottery games in Massachusetts on the Massachusetts Lottery website.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. in Atlanta, GA. Powerball tickets are also $2 each with drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.