No vehicle inspections in Massachusetts Wednesday

(WWLP) – There will be no vehicle inspections in Massachusetts on Wednesday due to a vendor production issue.

According to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, they were notified by their vehicle inspection vendor (Applus Techologies) of a vendor production issues that will prevent vehicles from being inspected on Wednesday.

The vendor confirmed that this is a nationwide system issue that they are working to resolve. The RMV has notified law enforcement and asked them to not cite those with an expired sticker who may have visited a station on Tuesday or Wednesday.

There will be no vehicle inspections on Wednesday, 3/31. The RMV is in communication with our vendor and will provide you with an update as soon as we are made aware of any changes. Please visit https://t.co/gWy9D74lgY for updates. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/yLiRTGec7w — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) March 31, 2021

The RMV is in communication with their vendor and will provide an update as soon as they are made aware of any changes.