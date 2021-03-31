No vehicle inspections in Massachusetts Wednesday

Massachusetts

(WWLP) – There will be no vehicle inspections in Massachusetts on Wednesday due to a vendor production issue.

According to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, they were notified by their vehicle inspection vendor (Applus Techologies) of a vendor production issues that will prevent vehicles from being inspected on Wednesday.

The vendor confirmed that this is a nationwide system issue that they are working to resolve. The RMV has notified law enforcement and asked them to not cite those with an expired sticker who may have visited a station on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The RMV is in communication with their vendor and will provide an update as soon as they are made aware of any changes.

