No walk-in policy at 8 RMV locations in Massachusetts effective Friday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle will have a strict no walk-in policy at eight service centers in Massachusetts, effective Friday, March 27.

The eight service locations with limited services are in Boston, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Springfield, and Worcester.

The only transactions that will be processed at the eight service centers opened to the general public are those that require in-person registrations, out of state conversions and new Mass IDs.

Customers who need to complete these transactions will be required to make an online appointment reservation, and customers without an appointment will be asked to leave and make an appointment online to return at a future date.

You can click here to make an online reservation. You will be sent a confirmation email with the next steps.

RMV EXTENSIONS

60-Day Extension of Commercial and Non-Commercial Credentials: All Class D, Class M and Class DM driver’s licenses, ID cards, Learners’ Permits, and commercial driver’s licenses and permits (CDLs / CLPs) with an expiration date between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, have had a 60-day extension applied to their credential, with the exception of customers whose end of stay in the United States is the same as the expiration date on their driver’s license, ID card, or Learner’s Permit. Customers eligible for these extensions should wait to visit an RMV Service Center to renew until after the State of Emergency has concluded. CDL Medical Certificates (Med Certs) expiring after March 1 will also have a 60-day extension applied to prevent license downgrades and elective medical visits, as well as alleviate demand on medical providers, during the State of Emergency.

Commercial (CDL / CLP) Transactions and Suspension Hearings

The Milford and Wilmington RMV Service Centers will remain open to exclusively perform walk-in commercial transactions for CDLs and permits (CLPs), and CDL road tests continue to be administered.

Customers may continue to request suspension hearings by visiting a RMV Service Center in-person on a first-come, first-served basis, but under new protocols, customers will be required to submit their application and all required, supporting documentation depending on the type of suspension, before leaving and having a Hearings Officer call the customer directly to conduct their suspension hearing by phone.

Some suspended customers may already be able to complete the reinstatement process and payment online if all other outstanding requirements have been satisfied by visiting www.Mass.Gov/RMV and selecting “Pay my Reinstatement Fees.”

Hearings are being conducted at Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, Springfield, and Worcester. Hearings at the Pittsfield RMV occur weekly on Wednesdays and no hearings are conducted in Plymouth. Chemical test refusal (CTR) hearings are only held at Boston/Haymarket.

