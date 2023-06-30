DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The jackpots for three lottery games haven’t had winners in a while and the payouts are rising.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 21st since the jackpot was last hit April

18. The estimated jackpot is at $368-million. Tickets are $2 each and drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.

Powerball’s jackpot currently stands at $493-million for Saturday night. Tickets cost $2 each. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The Megabucks Doubler is a game only played in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $7.3 million. Tickets are $1 each and the drawing is at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Learn about all lottery games available in Massachusetts at the Massachusetts Lottery website.