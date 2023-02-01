CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Federal officials are invoking an emergency rule to ban lobster and crab trap fishermen from working in Massachusetts Bay over the next three months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) cited that there is a high likelihood that right whales are in the area in February, March, and April.

They said fishing in that area poses a threat to the safety of North Atlantic right whales in commercial lobster and Jonah crab trap/pot fisheries, according to the NOAA. This emergency rule extension is to help reduce the risk of right whale mortality and serious injury caused by buoy lines in an area with high co-occurrence of whales and buoy lines.

This emergency rule is effective as of Wednesday and it affects commercial American lobster and Jonah crab fishing.