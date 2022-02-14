BOSTON (AP) — Candidates planning to run for office in this year’s state elections can begin picking up nomination papers Monday.

The state’s Elections Division had been waiting to release the nomination papers until Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill setting the date of the state primary.

On Sunday, Baker signed legislation establishing the state primary election date for Tuesday, Sept. 6, allowing the release of the nomination papers and other election materials for candidates hoping to have their names placed on the fall ballots, according to Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, whose office oversees elections.

Offices on Massachusetts ballots this year include congress, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of the commonwealth, treasurer, auditor, governor’s council, state senator, state representative, district attorney, and sheriff.

Nomination papers will be available at the state Elections Division in Boston and also at the regional offices in Springfield and Fall River, and certain city and town election offices around the state later in the week.

The state election will be held on Nov. 8.