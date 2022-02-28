STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Fire Department is reminding residents, smoke alarms expire every 10 years after a malfunctioning pellet stove didn’t set off the alarms in a home Sunday.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, at around 11 a.m. crews were called to 56 Ridge Way for a report of smoke in the basement. Crews determined the source of the smoke was a malfunctioning pellet stove. The home was vented and the pellet stove was taken out of service until it could be inspected by a technician. No injuries were reported.

The resident told the fire crew that her alarms didn’t go off even with all the smoke in her house. The alarms were found to be dated for the year 2003. Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms must be replaced every 10 years.

Battery-powered smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old, or have expired must be replaced with alarms with 10-year, sealed, non-rechargeable, non-replaceable batteries. They must be photoelectric and have a hush feature to silence nuisance alarms. After your new smoke and CO alarms are installed, test them.

While crews were assisting Ridge Way, a second call was received at 11:07 a.m. for carbon monoxide alarms on 30 Cricket Drive. Charlton fire crews assisted and determined the positive carbon monoxide readings were from a faulty furnace. The home was vented and no illness or injuries were reported.