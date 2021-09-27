Nonprofit aims to bring attention to veterinary care crisis in Massachusetts

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pet owners are facing a serious dilemma with having to wait for help at the closest emergency vet hospital for several hours. Second Chance is attempting to fill in the gaps in the veterinary care crisis.

According to a release provided by Second Chance, the organization isn’t just sounding the alarm to alert pet owners to the emergency veterinary care crisis, they are on a mission to help pets and pet owners get the help they need now and establish long term solutions to address the crisis.

“Second Chance is committed to doing all they can to alleviate the crisis,” says CEO Sheryl Blancato. “We are directing critical patients to our central facility in North Brookfield, which has the greatest surgical capacity. When any pet suffers, it’s heartbreaking. Right now, there are pets in loving homes who can’t get the help they need. It keeps me up at night.”

Blancato states that the veterinary profession is seeing an exodus of doctors, vet techs, and support staff, “They are burnt out, especially at the emergency level. This field attracts the most caring and compassionate people who give and give. Second Chance has begun instituting new scheduling to ensure a greater work-life balance.”

Second Chance is partnered with Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School to offer a veterinary science program, where there will be a classroom and learning lab on site for students to have the opportunity for a hands-on experience alongside Second Chance professionals.

The nonprofit is opening their fourth veterinary hospital in Southbridge this fall in hopes to increase the pets they can help and also help educate future veterinary professionals.