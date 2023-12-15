NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The fourth trial of Cara Rintala, charged with first-degree murder for the death of her wife Annamarie Cochrane Rintala, came to a close after 13 years.

A young mother and paramedic Annamarie Cochrane Rintala was found dead at the bottom of her basement stairs in 2010. Friday on “Dateline,” insiders close to the investigation prosecutor Steve Gagne, defense attorneys Rosemary Scapicchio and Chauncey Wood, and others speak about the final verdict.

Here is a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

The news of Ann Cochrane Rintala’s death reverberated among her friends and family for days. A young mother, her daughter still a toddler, was dead on the basement floor.

DENNIS MURPHY: How did you find out something awful had happened?

MARY PETRONE: I was at my desk at work. And my wife at the time called me and said, “Sit down.”

TJ DONAHUE: I heard there was an accident. That’s what I heard.

It looked as though Ann fell down those stairs. So what happened down there?

Was it an accident? Or something more sinister?

JAMIE MAGARIAN: I, I seriously —

DENNIS MURPHY: You couldn’t —

JAMIE MAGARIAN: Don’t know.

DENNIS MURPHY: Rule that out at that point.

JAMIE MAGARIAN: You can’t — you can’t rule anything out.

But Trooper Magarian was determined to find out. Little did he know how long it would take.

Watch “Dateline: Down the Basement Stairs,” Friday on 22News at 10 p.m.

22News followed each trial through the years as reported in full below:

March 29, 2010, Cara Rintala found her wife unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs of the couple’s Granby home. When first responders arrived, it was determined that Annamarie was dead. Cara, Annamarie’s body and the floor near the bottom of the stairs were all found to be covered in paint.

Cara Rintala was charged in connection with the strangling death of her wife. The case received extensive nationwide attention, as it was the first time a woman was convicted of the murder of her lawful wife.

She went on trial four times at Hampshire County Superior Court in Northampton. The first two trials had ended with hung juries before she was convicted in a third trial in 2016. However, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court overturned that conviction in September 2017. The court said the trial judge had mistakenly allowed expert testimony regarding paint drying.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office prepared for a new trial in Northampton’s superior court as Rintala remained incarcerated until 2021. She was released from prison on a $50,000 cash bail, and required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet. Hampshire Superior Court Judge Richard Carey also ruled that she could live in Narragansett, Rhode Island with her parents and 14-year-old daughter.

The fourth and final trial was scheduled for September 2023. 22News was in court as opening statements were heard to a panel of jurors on September 13th. The trial concluded on September 27th and jury deliberations began for the charge of third-degree murder. On October 3rd, the judge presiding over this case announced that three jurors were dismissed for personal reasons. Alternate jurors were tapped in and deliberations had to start over.

22News sat in the Northampton courthouse awaiting the verdict when one was reached on October 5th. The jury found Rintala guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her wife, Anna-Marie Cochrane. Her bail has been revoked and she left the courtroom in handcuffs.

Voluntary manslaughter is when a murder is unplanned and typically takes place in the heat of passion or during sudden combat. On October 19th Rintala was sentenced to no less than 12 years or no more than 14 years in prison. Rintala does get credit for the seven and a half years that she has already served in confinement.

Cara Rintala’s fourth trial timeline over the last 13 years

March 29, 2010 – Annamarie Cochrane Rintala was found strangled to death in the basement of their Granby home.

Oct. 19, 2011 – Hampshire County Grand Jury indicts Cara Rintala on first-degree murder charge in connection with Annamarie’s death.

Oct. 20, 2011 – Cara Rintala was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court, and ordered held without bail.

March 13, 2013 – Hampshire Superior Court’s first trial ends in a mistrial when the jury was unable to reach a verdict; Rintala remains held without bail.

Feb. 4, 2014 – Hampshire Superior Court’s second trial ends with the jury unable to reach a verdict; Rintala was later released on $150,000 cash bail with GPS monitoring.

Jan. 14, 2016 – Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court denies Rintala’s petition to prevent a third trial, ruling the Commonwealth’s evidence is sufficient to convict.

Oct. 7, 2016 – Hampshire Superior Court’s third trial ends with a jury convicting Rintala of first-degree murder; Rintala was sentenced the following week to life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

Sept. 27, 2021 – Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court vacates conviction, ruling that a witness who testified about the process of paint drying was not a qualified expert.

Nov. 23, 2021 – Rintala was released on $50,000.00 cash bail with GPS monitoring.

Aug. 23, 2023 – Judge denies the defendant’s motion to dismiss the murder charge, allowing the case to proceed to the fourth trial.

September 13, 2023 – Opening statements in the fourth trial.

September 27, 2023 – Closing arguments in the fourth trial.

October 5, 2023 – The Jury finds Rintala guilty of voluntary manslaughter.