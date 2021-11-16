Northampton fire forced 15 people from their home

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fifteen people were forced to evacuate a multi-family home in Northampton, due to a fire in a second floor bathroom early Tuesday morning.

Northampton Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Vanasse told 22News the fire at 25 Graves Avenue was first reported at around 3:25 A.M. When firefighters got there, they found smoke and fire coming from a second-story window. All of the residents had gotten out safely on their own.

Vanasse said firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes, and were able to contain it to the bathroom and exterior of the home. A firefighter did suffer a minor injury, and had to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters are still looking into what caused the fire.