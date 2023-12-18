BOSTON (WWLP) – A representative at Northeastern University says that a small number of applicants for master’s degree programs at the school mistakenly received acceptance letters.

According to the university, 48 out of 64,000 applicants for master’s degree programs were sent an erroneous email of acceptance thanks to a technical error.

Those individuals were immediately contacted by the university. Northeastern says that applications are still under review and decisions will be sent out in January.

Last year, more than 200 acceptance letters were accidentally sent to applicants for the school of law, and to nearly 4,000 people who applied the year before.