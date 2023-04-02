BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northeastern University student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from the window of home in Mission Hill.

Boston Police and Northeastern University Police responded to the “trauma” incident around 7 p.m. Saturday night. Boston Police confirmed that the woman fell from the window, and it appears to be an accident.

Northeastern University spokesperson confirmed earlier Sunday morning that the woman is a student at the university. Neighbors in the area say there was a gathering at the time of the accident.