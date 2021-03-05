Not every parent agrees with students returning to classrooms in the spring

(WWLP) – Ready or not, it looks like students will be headed back into the classroom this spring.

Earlier Friday, the Board of Education approved a plan that could affect in-person learning.

As the result of an 8-3 vote, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley can now force districts back to in-person learning. Governor Charlie Baker said last month that he aims to bring all students back into the classroom by April.

We spoke to one parent who said schools shouldn’t reopen just yet.

“For me, personally, I think it’s still too early for children to go to school,” said Bincy Bienime of Boston. “A lot of the time, when children go to school, they want to take their mask off, they want to play, I don’t think it’s safe yet, especially since they aren’t vaccinated yet.”

Still, there are many parents who want their kids back in school.

We should note, parents will still be able to decide whether they want their children to learn from home for the remainder of the school year.