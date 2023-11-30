CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are nearly 12,000 winners of the Massachusetts State Lottery so far this month.

Groveland resident wins $10 million prize

John Boyce (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Lottery)

The highest prize amount won in November was $10 million ($6.5 million before taxes) on the “$10,000,000 Premier Cash” $20 instant ticket game. John Boyce of Groveland bought three tickets and the third one was the lucky charm! It was bought at his favorite restaurant, Yujo in Dracut. There are two $10 million prizes remaining. He plans to retire soon, pay off the mortgage, buy a new car, and invest.

Webster resident wins $4 million on Thanksgiving treat

Carmen Fago (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Lottery)

The second highest winning ticket was $4 million ($2.6 million before taxes) on the “777” instant game played at Mac’s Auto Repair & Convenience Store in Webster. Carmen Fago of Webster bought the scratch ticket on Thanksgiving and plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his truck. Three $4 million prizes remain for this $10 scratch ticket.

Peabody resident wins $20,000 a month for 10 years prize

Ronald Kocur (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Lottery)

Ranking in the third highest winning ticket was purchased at Gulf Express in Danvers. The $10 “Decade of Dollars” ticket revealed $20,000 a month for 10 years prize. Ronald Kocur of Peabody claimed his winnings in the form of a one-time payment of $1,560,000 (before taxes). He plans to buy a car and pay for his kid’s college tuition. There are two remaining $20,000 a month for 10 years prizes.

Gloucester resident is first $2 million prize winner on $50 ticket

Michael Silva (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Lottery)

The fourth-highest winning prize was $2 million ($1.3 million before taxes) on the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant game played at 7-Eleven in Gloucester. Michael Silva of Gloucester decided to buy the ticket after winning $50 on a $10 ticket. His friend told him, “Go big or go home.” The $50 ticket has two $25 million prizes and four $2 million prizes remaining.

A total of 11,965 winning tickets have been sold in Massachusetts so far for the month of November.

4 winners have won $1,000,000 or above

30 winners in the amount of $100,000 – $999,999

15 winning tickets worth between $50,000 and $99,999

5 winning tickets between $25,000 and $49,999

384 winning tickets worth between $10,000 and $24,999

677 winning tickets worth between $5,000 and $9,999

10,850 winning tickets worth between $600 and $4,999