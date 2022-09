BOSTON (WWLP) – A Lowell woman has pled guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with a $100 million home healthcare fraud scheme.

According to a news release from the Justice Department in Boston, 42-year-old Winnie Waruru fraudulently billed MassHealth in skilled nursing visits, many of which she did not perform, were medically unnecessary or were not approved by a physician.

The charges of healthcare fraud can be up to 10 years in prison. Waruru’s sentencing is scheduled for January.