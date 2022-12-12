CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) donated more than 1,600 ability-inclusive dolls to veterans organizations, military hospitals, and medical nonprofits.

The dolls were made by Susan and Don Svendsen to teach disability awareness and inclusivity, and to help kids and individuals with special needs, according to a news release sent to 22News from Regan Communications Group. About 720 more dolls will also be handed out through a partnership with the USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation during the holiday season for veterans and active-duty military families.

Photo courtesy of Regan Communications Group

Photo courtesy of Regan Communications Group

Photo courtesy of Regan Communications Group

Photo courtesy of Regan Communications Group

Photo courtesy of Regan Communications Group

OSJL has supported the active-duty military and veterans through the annual Buy-Give-Get coat program going on in all Ocean State Job Lot store locations. Anyone who buys a coat at OSJL for $40.00 and gives it back as a donation, will receive a $40.00 Crazy Deal Gift Card for free.

The dolls have been handed out everywhere, including:

Disabled American Veterans agencies in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey

The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation in Rhode Island

Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia

The Veteran Oasis Center at Bridgeport University in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland

Liz Norden of A Leg Forever Charitable Foundation

“Our military and veterans have done so much to protect the freedoms of our country, and we are honored to have the opportunity to show our appreciation in a variety of ways,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, of Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “Donating these dolls is an especially unique opportunity to bring some joy to families this holiday season.”