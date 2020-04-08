Ocean State Job Lot offering customers free fabric for face masks

(WWLP) – A discount retailer is offering its customers free fabric they can take home to create face masks as a way to help protect them during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ocean State Job Lot is launching the “Mask Fabric For Free” campaign and inviting its customers to visit their newly-created displays in each of their 140 store locations to pick up free, high-quality cotton-polyester blended fabric.

It will come in the form of cloth napkins and tablecloths, to craft their DIY-masks. To ensure fair distribution, customers are limited to five units of fabric.

OSJL also continues to utilize its global supply chain to source one million critically-needed surgical and N95 face masks, which are being donated to hospitals and other medical facilities in the region. Last week alone, the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation donated essential items, and also sold items below cost, to organizations including Rhode Island Hospital, Bradley Hospital, RI Free Clinic, Boston Medical Center, the State of Rhode Island, and multiple fire and police departments. These essential items included thousands of masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, hazmat suits, eye protection and more. Ocean State Job Lot

Ocean State Job Lot has 140 stores throughout the New England, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania area.