October declared as Massachusetts Cranberry Month by Baker-Polito Administration

Miguel Sandel of Middleborough, Massachusetts rakes cranberries into a loading tube during an afternoon harvest at the Hannula cranberry bogs in Carver, Massachusetts on October 4, 2011. (AP / Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker has declared the month of October as Massachusetts Cranberry Month to support local cranberry farmers and to encourage residents to support their local farmers.

Massachusetts is one of the oldest cranberry growing states in the country. More than 13,000 acres of bogs reside in the state, and in 2020 has produced revenues of up to $64.9 million. Cranberries are considered a top commercial crop for the state, producing nearly 23 percent of the nation’s supply.

“Recognizing the cranberry as an important crop to the Commonwealth’s history and economy, the Baker-Polito Administration is once again proud to build on our longstanding support of the cranberry growing industry and ensure that the official state berry of Massachusetts continues to thrive for generations to come,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides. “Aside from it being a delicious and quintessential New England staple, the production of cranberries provides enormous environmental benefits to the Commonwealth and our local growers are true stewards of their land, incorporating the latest in technology and equipment to harvest their fruit in ways that conserves water and protects natural resources.”

In August 2020, the Baker-Polito Administration gave $7.75 million in funding to the UMass Cranberry Station in Wareham to “research facilities, improve the environmental profile of the facility, and provide the tools needed to support vigorous research programs in cranberry water, pest, and nutrient management.”

“Whether served alongside a Thanksgiving Day dinner, in dried form on top of a salad or consumed in a glass as a beverage, the cranberry is a versatile fruit that has been enjoyed for generations here in Massachusetts and across the country,” said MDAR Commissioner John Lebeaux. “Taking place from late September to early November, the cranberry harvest season coincides with the fall foliage season, providing a double dose of visual splendor and making October the perfect month to celebrate.”

Commercial cranberry bogs in Massachusetts primarily reside in Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable Counties.