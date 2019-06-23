Officer injured while investigating crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth police officer was injured after the cruiser he was sitting in was struck by an alleged drunk driver.

Around 2 a.m., police say Officer Manny DeMelo was responding to a crash in on Route 6 near Connecticut Avenue, when his vehicle was struck by a truck driven by David Costa, 56, of New Bedford.

As a result of the crash, Officer DeMelo was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The cruiser had significant damage to the front end.

Costa was arrested charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a vehicle.