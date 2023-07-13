BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–More than 16,000 Bay Staters have moved to health insurance coverage obtained through a state-run marketplace after losing MassHealth eligibility since the year-long redetermination process kicked off in April, officials said Thursday.

Enrollments in plans offered through the Massachusetts Health Connector began to pick up in July, according to the Connector chief of policy Marissa Woltmann. More than one in five people who lost MassHealth coverage and are eligible for a plan through the Connector have enrolled, which Woltmann said is “higher than some of the preliminary data we’ve seen coming out of other states as well as an assessment of our own data on pre-COVID transitions.”

While the effort to reassess eligibility for all 2.3 million MassHealth members for the first time since the pandemic began is expected to inflict significant disruption, state officials signaled Thursday they still aren’t seeing major effects.

“We’re three months in, but as I mentioned, we haven’t really seen that significant change in our caseload yet,” said MassHealth chief operating officer Elizabeth LaMontagne. She added that at this point, officials expect MassHealth rolls will “land around 2 million at the end of this process,” which would represent a reduction of about 300,000 people.

Through the first two months of the year-long effort, about 35,000 Massachusetts residents left the publicly funded MassHealth, which combines the state’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program under one umbrella. LaMontagne said the next monthly report should be published later in July