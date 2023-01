STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A shopping mall in Sturbridge is getting an Old Navy store next month.

A grand opening is being held on Saturday, February 4th at The Center at Hobbs Brook located at 100 Charlton Rd in Sturbridge, according to Deb Compton, Old Navy Communications.

Old Navy is part of the Gap Inc. family, and the brand has opened 25 new locations in mostly smaller markets to reach new customers, and another 23 new stores to open in 2023.