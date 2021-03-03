Old Sturbridge Village museum receives $5 million donation

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Old Sturbridge Village (OSV) museum announced a $5 million donation from the estate of Honorary Trustee and long-time friend of the Village, Helen A. Titus of Newport Beach, CA.

The museum plans to use this gift to ensure living history continues at Old Sturbridge Village in the future, and address capital needs on the campus, including the preservation of historic buildings and landscape.

Helen who is known as Susie passed away in 2020 after an illness but her donation became the largest single gift received in the museum’s history.

“I am grateful to Susie Titus for her dedication and commitment to Old Sturbridge Village, and for her confidence in our Board and staff to steward such a significant gift in her memory,” said Jim Donahue, President, and CEO.

The donation comes at a critical time as the museum celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Old Sturbridge Village while it continues to create innovative programming that can keep visitors engaged.