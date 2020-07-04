1  of  2
Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,172 deaths, 109,838 total cases
Teenager arrested after stabbing two relatives at a home in Montague

Old Sturbridge Village reopens to the public

Massachusetts

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Old Sturbridge Village Facebook page

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Old Sturbridge Village is back open to the public, with new offers and safety precautions.

The outdoor history museum reopened to the general public Saturday after closing in March due to the pandemic.

Guests are now asked to buy tickets online and select one of three time blocks per day, before arrival. Once in the village, visitors will be able to stay until the museum closes at 5 p.m.

Members will continue to receive free admission based on their membership level, but will still have to reserve their time slot in advance.

For more information on visitor policies and safety guidelines at Old Sturbridge Village, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today