Old Sturbridge Village reopens to the public

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Old Sturbridge Village is back open to the public, with new offers and safety precautions.

The outdoor history museum reopened to the general public Saturday after closing in March due to the pandemic.

Guests are now asked to buy tickets online and select one of three time blocks per day, before arrival. Once in the village, visitors will be able to stay until the museum closes at 5 p.m.

Members will continue to receive free admission based on their membership level, but will still have to reserve their time slot in advance.

For more information on visitor policies and safety guidelines at Old Sturbridge Village, click here.