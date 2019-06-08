One dead, 11 thrown from van after rollover crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WWLP) — One person is dead after a rollover crash on 95 South in Attleboro Saturday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the accident happened in the area of exit 3 on 95 South around 11 a.m.

State Police said the rollover crash threw 11 people from the van during the rollover.

The other passengers are suffering serious injuries.

That area of the highway was closed but two lanes have since reopened according to State Police.

This story is developing and we’ll continue to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.