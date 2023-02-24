NEEDHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police were sent to I-95 in Needham where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers were sent to I-95 south, north of Exit 33, in Needham for a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.

The State Police-Framingham Barracks received a call about a pedestrian walking in the breakdown lane in the area of I-95. The Barracks notified patrols and a Trooper located the pedestrian, but when they arrived the pedestrian was already hit.

The victim was a 28-year-old man from Canton and the Needham Fire and EMS confirmed that he died in the accident.

Troopers found potential debris evidence at the accident that might have been from the vehicle that struck the pedestrian. The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Lab are attempting to identify the vehicle involved with the debris.

The crash was cleared by 4:00 a.m. and the investigation is being conducted by the State Police-Framingham Barracks and the State Police Troop H Detective Unit, Collision Analysis, and Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services Section.