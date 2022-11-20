WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a massive response late Saturday night to a bus crash in Waltham where there were numerous injuries reported after a bus rollover.

A spokesperson for Brandeis University released a statement several hours after the crash, saying school officials had been informed that 27 people, mostly Brandeis students, were taken to area hospitals.

One person has died from their injuries, and that person has yet to be identified. There was no immediate update on any of the others’ conditions.