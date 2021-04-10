One dead after serious car crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police reported a single-car crash on Route 3 Southbound in Hingham on Friday morning.

At around 7:20 a.m. a single-car crash was found on Route 3 Southbound in Hingham, prior to Exit 35.

Before the vehicle was on fire the driver was removed and taken to South Shore Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police with help from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Firefighters from Hingham and Rockland were able to extinguish the fire at around 9:30 a.m.

No more information has been released at this time and no other injuries have been reported.