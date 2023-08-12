WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Thursday led to a Worcester man’s death.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 9:23 p.m. Thursday evening, a two-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike eastbound in Warren resulted in the death of one of the vehicle’s drivers.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2021 Subaru Outback was driving over the speed limit when it hit the rear of a tractor-trailer. The Subaru was wedged beneath the trailer and then caught fire.

The driver of the Subaru, 28-year-old Christian Sherrow of Worcester, died in the accident. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

All lanes of Route 90 eastbound were closed for one hour to investigate the accident but have since reopened.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Charlton Barracks, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.