ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – An SUV was struck by an Amtrak train Saturday in Andover injuring one woman.

According to the Andover Police Department, it happened on Pearson Street around 9:20 a.m., and one woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for her injuries.

According to police, the driver was stopped on the tracks waiting to enter the intersection when she saw the crossing lights turn on and the gates come down. She panicked and tried to back out before the front of her car was struck by the oncoming train, causing her to spin out.

Amtrak says that no passengers or crew members on the train were injured.