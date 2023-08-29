NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after a three-car crash on Route 95 in North Attleborough on Monday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:15 p.m., troopers were sent to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 northbound around Exit 7. When crews arrived, they found two vehicles seriously damaged, and witnesses said a third vehicle was involved in the crash, but it drove away.

A 2006 Buick LaCrosse, which was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Cranston, Rhode Island, was driving on Route 95 southbound and collided with a 61-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island who was driving a late-model Cadillac Escalade.

The 61-year-old man lost control of his car, entered the highway median, and hit a 2015 Jaguar XJ driven by a 58-year-old man from Foxborough driving in the northbound lane.

The crash between the Cadillac and the Jaguar caused injuries to the drivers, and the driver of the Jaguar died in the accident. The driver of the Cadillac was sent to Rhode Island Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the Buick drove away from the accident.

Troopers received information on the Buick, then at 5:00 p.m., the Attleborough Police Department located a Buick in town with front-end damage and a flat tire that matched the description of the same Buick involved in the accident. Troopers then went to Attleborough and found a man who was associated with the vehicle. The investigation as to whether this car was involved in the crash is ongoing.

All northbound lanes of Route 95 were closed but has since reopened. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, along with Troopers assigned to Troop H Detective Unit, Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, Crime Scene Services, and Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section.