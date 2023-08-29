BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating a serious forklift accident that occurred at Logan Airport Tuesday.

The incident, which took place at around 3:30 PM, resulted in serious injuries to the male forklift operator, who was brought to Boston Medical Center for medical treatment.

The accident occurred in a loading area situated outside Terminal C at Logan Airport. This location is not accessible to the public, serving primarily as a designated area for airport operations.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation suggest that a section of the forklift came into contact with a stationary structure, causing the forklift to overturn and trap the operator beneath it.

The injured operator is an employee of a sub-contractor hired by JetBlue, the prominent airline operating at Logan Airport. The investigation is currently active, and authorities are working to determine the specific circumstances that led to the accident.