BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating a serious forklift accident that occurred at Logan Airport Tuesday.
The incident, which took place at around 3:30 PM, resulted in serious injuries to the male forklift operator, who was brought to Boston Medical Center for medical treatment.
The accident occurred in a loading area situated outside Terminal C at Logan Airport. This location is not accessible to the public, serving primarily as a designated area for airport operations.
Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation suggest that a section of the forklift came into contact with a stationary structure, causing the forklift to overturn and trap the operator beneath it.
The injured operator is an employee of a sub-contractor hired by JetBlue, the prominent airline operating at Logan Airport. The investigation is currently active, and authorities are working to determine the specific circumstances that led to the accident.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.