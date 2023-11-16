GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pawn Stars on the History Channel were in Massachusetts earlier this year for a chance to sell items.

Rick, Corey, and Chumlee, the famous trio from Las Vegas stopped in Boston and Salem out of their 15 locations across the country. A vintage piece from Innovintage Place in Greenfield was featured on the show Wednesday night.

Skye, the owner of Innovintage Place brought in what she thought was a tea urn. Cory took a look at the metal jug and explained that it was a pot with a tap piece soldered on. The lid was made of some type of milk jug apparatus.

Hopkinson & Holden

-15 & 16 –

Faneuil Hall Sq.

Boston, Mass. Plaque that reads on the object

Photo courtesy: Skye Wellington

Skye asked to sell it for $500 however, Corey countered at $100 and Skye decided to keep it. The full episode can be watched here. The famous “boiler pot” is now on display at Innovintage Place located at 76 Hope St. in Greenfield.

A few photos of the Pawn Stars are featured on their Facebook page visiting Beantown. A video was also posted featuring a man selling an Oyster Bar neon sign from an old seafood restaurant in Boston. The owner wanted $2,400 for the sign.

Filming at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on the outskirts of Las Vegas began in 2009. The family-run business is known for unique and one-of-a-kind collectibles and helps determine the value of items and whether it’s real or fake.