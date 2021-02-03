One person dead after hit by truck on Mass Pike in Sturbridge

STRUBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after they were hit by a tractor trailer on the Mass Pike in Sturbridge late Tuesday night.

Massachusetts State Police said they believe a driver got out of their vehicle on the eastbound lane of the Mass Pike in Sturbridge before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian was then hit by a tractor trailer and died at the accident.

The Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident. More information will be released by the State Police on Wednesday.