One person dead after hit by truck on Mass Pike in Sturbridge

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
state-police-car-logo_36944823_ver1.0_640_360_1554599146359.jpg

STRUBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after they were hit by a tractor trailer on the Mass Pike in Sturbridge late Tuesday night.

Massachusetts State Police said they believe a driver got out of their vehicle on the eastbound lane of the Mass Pike in Sturbridge before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian was then hit by a tractor trailer and died at the accident.

The Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident. More information will be released by the State Police on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today