One person dead following boat crash in Boston Harbor

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) -A boat crash early Saturday morning in the Boston harbor has left one person dead and five others injured.

According to the US Coast Guard, the boat slammed into a “day marker” buoy in the harbor around 3 a.m. Eight people were on board when the accident happened. Seven of those people were rescued. The eighth person was recovered by the Massachusetts State Police near Castle Island shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Through this cooperation, seven individuals were rescued, and my condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim. We are grateful for the quick actions of Boston’s mariners, alongside state, local, and federal agencies. I would like to take this moment to remind everyone to practice safe boating by wearing life jackets, operating at a safe speed, and considering the risk posed by the environment when taking to the water. Coast Guard Captain Kailie Benson, Commanding Officer Sector Boston

Five of the rescued individuals were taken to hospitals, and there is no word on their condition. Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the crash.

The following were involved in the search: