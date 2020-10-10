One week left of eviction moratorium

BOSTON (SHNS) – Tens of thousands of Massachusetts renters and homeowners are struggling to cover housing costs with one week remaining in the state’s temporary ban on most evictions and moratoriums, and leaders still have not outlined plans for a solution.

Gov. Charlie Baker has indicated he is unlikely to extend the moratorium beyond its Oct. 17 expiration but said he has been in talks with judicial leaders, lawmakers and the housing community to try to find a path forward.

Activists have warned for months that a “wave” of forced housing removals could crash when the ban is lifted, pushing people into more crowded conditions amid an ongoing pandemic, while landlords and real estate leaders contend the inability to remove tenants exposes them to financial harm.

The federal Centers for Disease Control implemented its own eviction moratorium that runs through the end of the year, but it is unclear if that covers every possible step or if Massachusetts landlords will still be able to start the legal process once the state’s version lifts.

A bill that would keep a moratorium in place until one year after the COVID-19 state of emergency ends, freeze rent in that span, and create a fund to help distressed small landlords cleared the Legislature’s Housing Committee on a party-line vote, but since then has not advanced.

Baker has the authority to extend the moratorium for up to 90 days, but he has indicated he is unlikely to do so a second time after pushing out the original Aug. 18 end to the policy. Instead, Baker said, his administration is in talks with judicial leaders and housing officials over a potential “stabilization” solution.

Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey this week referenced a “push to preserve tenancies, if possible” and Housing Court Chief Justice Timothy Sullivan said the courts “recognize the significant challenges that the pandemic has created for tenants and landlords and will work closely with communities across the state to develop workable solutions wherever possible.”