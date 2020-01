Do you drink out of a plastic straw when you dine out?

Massachusetts lawmakers crafted a bill that would cut down on the number of single-use plastic straws given out at restaurants to reduce the state's carbon footprint. But its not an all-out ban.

If this bill passes, restaurants in Massachusetts would not be allowed to provide you a plastic straw unless you specifically ask for one. 22News asked people in Chicopee if they would support this bill.

"I wouldn't ask for one and if they gave me this I would just take it out and lie it down," said Donna LaValley of chicopee. "I don't use straws."